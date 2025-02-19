I quit my job because of the menopause, now I'm a bestselling author

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next month marks 10 years since Glenda Young quit her job and went on to become a bestselling author. Here, the city author discusses how her life has changed after the menopause.

Local author Glenda Young carved a new life for herself after pursuing her passion for writing | Sunderland Echo

After growing up on a council estate in the pit village of Ryhope, Glenda Young left school at 15 with a handful of O levels and a passion for writing.

She was raised in a household where the only book was her mother’s Bero cookbook, and her background meant that she had no contacts in or knowledge of writing and the arts world.

For many years Glenda enjoyed a successful career in academic administration until the day she took sick leave after suffering anxiety.

The onset of the menopause

What Glenda didn’t know at the time, was that the anxiety was the onset of menopause.

“I’d expected hot flushes and sleepless night, so the anxiety took me by surprise and knocked me for six.”

Glenda didn’t know that taking one day’s sick leave from work would turn into three months, involve counselling from the NHS and that, crucially, she’d never return.

However, what happened next made Glenda’s childhood dream come true, and she is now a bestselling author.

The start of a new chapter

In March 2015, Glenda handed in her notice. From that moment on she channelled everything into becoming the writer she’d longed to be ever since she was a little girl.

After running a successful Coronation Street fan blog, she was commissioned by ITV to write the tribute book to the much-loved character of Deirdre Barlow after the actress who played her, Anne Kirkbride, sadly passed away in 2015.

Glenda then began writing short stories and to her astonishment, won awards and prizes in national competitions. Her work was published in women’s magazines, anthologies and newspapers.

She was then commissioned by The People’s Friend magazine – the longest running women’s magazine in the world - to write their first ever soap opera, Riverside.

This led to Glenda being snapped up by a leading literary agent in London, who guided Glenda to write her debut novel. The novel became Belle of the Back Streets, set in Ryhope village where Glenda was born and bred.

Glenda says: “Writing a novel was a dream come true. Three publishers fought over it before I’d even finished it, and it turned into an auction.

“It sends a shiver down my spine when I think about what happened.

“I always think about myself as a 9-year-old girl, writing stories and poems then hiding them away because I didn’t dare show them to anyone.

“And now my childhood dream of being a writer has finally come true.”

Inspired by her hometown heritage

Glenda’s books are hugely popular | Sunderland Echo

Now, 10 years on after leaving her job, Glenda has an impressive 13 novels under her belt.

All of her novels are published by major publisher Headline. Eight of these are historical WW1 sagas, set in Ryhope.

Two more sagas are set in Chester-le-Street, inspired by Horner’s toffee factory and Dainty Dinah toffee.

Plus, there are three cosy crime novels set in Scarborough.

Glenda says: “My crime novels were shortlisted for the award of Best New Crime Series with Richard Osman and Val McDermid.

“Another was shortlisted for the Listening Books Members Awards with actress Miriam Margolyes, comedian Sara Pascoe and international bestseller David Nicholls.

“I continue to write my weekly soap opera Riverside for The People’s Friend magazine, and this is now available as an audio drama where the cast members are ex-soap stars.”

And that’s not all Glenda has achieved in the last decade.

Among an impressive range of activities she carries out, Glenda now sponsors a creative writing student at the University of Sunderland.

The Creative Writing Bursary was awarded to a Sunderland student who was the first in their family to attend university.

Glenda was also nominated for Most Inspiring Woman at the Sunderland Businesswomen Awards.

And she was one of six writers shortlisted for the prestigious Clement & Le Frenais comedy award.

She’s also been nominated multiple times in the prestigious Crime Fest awards for the best humorous crime novel.

In addition, she worked with the charity Dog A.I.D. (Assistance in Disability) which gave a reader the chance to win their name as a character in one of her cosy crime books.

The importance of self belief

As well as books set in Sunderland, Glenda writes a cosy crime series based in Scarborough | Sunderland Echo

Glenda says: “Over the last ten years, my life has changed beyond recognition and I’m loving every minute.

“I’m a completely different person to how I was before the writing began.

“I’m more confident and regularly give talks on my books to libraries, book festivals and community groups.

“I never would have had the confidence or belief in myself to stand up in front of people and give a talk before.

“It just goes to show that when you’re passionate about something, anything’s possible!

“I sometimes can’t believe it’s me!

“Yes, it’s very hard work.

“And yes, I still become anxious, but I have the tools now to help me cope with the pressure.

“And if it all gets too much, I can leave work behind and go for a long walk, or take a day off, to help clear my head.”

Glenda has never looked back since quitting her administrative job | Sunderland Echo

Glenda’s historical novels and her passion for local heritage has resulted in her showcasing Sunderland’s history and heritage to the world through her bestselling books.

Each year for Heritage Open Days she manages a guided walk around Ryhope village and is an honorary committee member of Ryhope Heritage group.

She has twice been invited to officially open Sunderland History Fair and is now a member of Sunderland Heritage Partnership, which is managed by Sunderland Council.

In addition, she regularly donates books to local community groups and libraries.

On her 60 th birthday she donated 60 books to Ryhope Community Centre and 60 to Saint Paul’s church charity shop in Ryhope. She also donated hundreds of books to local groups and the NHS during lockdown.

During the last 12 months, her books have been sold in all 25 Alfa Leisureplex hotels around the UK, raising over £10,000 for Alfa’s charity partner Re-engage, who work to reduce loneliness in older people.

Glenda’s working-class background did not equip her - in any way - with the knowledge skills, contacts or confidence to break into the highly competitive world of writing.

However, through her passion for writing she has finally made her childhood dream come true. And now it’s bringing economic benefits to the North East.

Glenda says: “There are a few Airbnb’s in Ryhope and their owners tell me that they have guests booking in purely on the strength of my novels so that they can seek out the locations in my books.

“And there is strong TV interest in my Scarborough cosy crimes, so keep your fingers crossed as one day we may see my work on the big screen.

“I’m loving every minute of what I do and would urge other women not to be daunted or scared by menopause.

“Instead, use the power and energy it gives you, however difficult it might be, to power you on to the next phase in your life.”