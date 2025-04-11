Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“I just want to give Phoebe the best chance of being able to walk and play like other dogs and to not be in as much pain. If she doesn’t get the operation then the vet has advised we put her to sleep” - the words of Lindsay Stanley whose pet Labrador Phoebe is in need of life changing surgery to help her walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although only one-year-old, Phoebe has been unable to walk since being born due to a skeletal abnormality which has left her unable to use her back legs. The only way she can move around is by dragging her body using her front legs.

Lindsay Stanley with Labrador Phoebe. | Lindsay Stanle

Lindsay, 48, who lives in Fence Houses, said: “We got Phoebe from a good breeder, but we knew early on that there was something wrong with her back legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She would walk a few steps, but she was limping and eventually had to sit down. As her size has increased she is unable to hold her weight on her back legs and has to shuffle around using her front paws.”

In October 2024 at six moths old, Phoebe underwent surgery to make artificial ligaments between her tibia and fibula, before undergoing months of physiotherapy and hydrotherapy. The veterinary surgeon gave Phoebe a 60 to 70% chance of the operation being a success, but sadly the operation didn’t work.

Lindsay, who works part time as a learning support assistant in a secondary school, and had already spent £4,500 on veterinary fees, was devastated with the news but is determined not to give up on Phoebe.

She now has renewed hope after being referred to Moorview Referral hospital in Cramlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay said: “The surgeon said he can carry out pioneering Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy (TPLO) surgery which involves making a curved cut in the top of the tibia and rotating it.

“He said this will help to keep the bone in place and will allow Phoebe to walk and do more of the normal things dogs do, like going to play down at the beach.

“The surgeon also said it will mean she will be in less pain. The operation is normally carried out in older dogs, but he gives it a 90% chance of success.”

However, after outlaying thousands of pounds on the previous surgery, Lindsay doesn’t have the personal funds to pay for the operation and has set up a GoFundMe page to raise the vital funds which can hopefully allow Phoebe to walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The surgery on both legs comes to a total of £6,500 and then you are probably looking at £150 per week for medication and her rehab.

“Without the surgery the vet said Phoebe will be in too much pain and the worst case scenario is that she has to get put to sleep.”