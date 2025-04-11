I need help to pay for the operation which will allow my dog to walk and not need to be put down
Although only one-year-old, Phoebe has been unable to walk since being born due to a skeletal abnormality which has left her unable to use her back legs. The only way she can move around is by dragging her body using her front legs.
Lindsay, 48, who lives in Fence Houses, said: “We got Phoebe from a good breeder, but we knew early on that there was something wrong with her back legs.
“She would walk a few steps, but she was limping and eventually had to sit down. As her size has increased she is unable to hold her weight on her back legs and has to shuffle around using her front paws.”
In October 2024 at six moths old, Phoebe underwent surgery to make artificial ligaments between her tibia and fibula, before undergoing months of physiotherapy and hydrotherapy. The veterinary surgeon gave Phoebe a 60 to 70% chance of the operation being a success, but sadly the operation didn’t work.
Lindsay, who works part time as a learning support assistant in a secondary school, and had already spent £4,500 on veterinary fees, was devastated with the news but is determined not to give up on Phoebe.
She now has renewed hope after being referred to Moorview Referral hospital in Cramlington.
Lindsay said: “The surgeon said he can carry out pioneering Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy (TPLO) surgery which involves making a curved cut in the top of the tibia and rotating it.
“He said this will help to keep the bone in place and will allow Phoebe to walk and do more of the normal things dogs do, like going to play down at the beach.
“The surgeon also said it will mean she will be in less pain. The operation is normally carried out in older dogs, but he gives it a 90% chance of success.”
However, after outlaying thousands of pounds on the previous surgery, Lindsay doesn’t have the personal funds to pay for the operation and has set up a GoFundMe page to raise the vital funds which can hopefully allow Phoebe to walk.
She said: “The surgery on both legs comes to a total of £6,500 and then you are probably looking at £150 per week for medication and her rehab.
“Without the surgery the vet said Phoebe will be in too much pain and the worst case scenario is that she has to get put to sleep.”
