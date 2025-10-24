A documentary that shines a light on the city’s MMA community and how it helps men in combating the battle with mental health is up for a British film award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the mats of the Made for the Cage gym to soaring cinematography from atop Tunstall Hill, the crew spent 19 months on location all around Sunderland to shoot the 90-minute film, Poised.

The film features fighters in training in Sunderland | Two Yanks and a Brit

The film, which has been touring the international film festival circuit with a view to it being distributed in cinemas, was made by production company Two Yanks and a Brit after director and executive producer Toby Robson was inspired to make a film about the transformative power of MMA after meeting a city coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Toby has been longlisted for the British Independent Film Awards in the category of Best Debut Director - Feature Documentary.

Tonight, October 24, the film is being screened at The Exchange in North Shields as part of the North East International Film Festival where it’s up for three awards.

Toby said: “I’m utterly delighted to reveal that the film has been long list nominated for a hugely prestigious BIFA award, for Best Debut Director - Feature Documentary. The competition is incredibly tough and I’m chuffed we’ve been able to get this far.”

Toby’s journey to make the film started when he met Steven George France from Southwick, who is well known in the city for Made for the Cage, a fight promotion and coaching gym he established with Dale Percival, with the pair coaching scores of young people over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland coach and entrepreneur Steven George France features in the film | Two Yanks and a Brit

Inspired by Steven’s personal battle to overcome the loss of his stepfather through suicide, a grief he channeled to make a positive difference, Toby and the team spent more than a year in Sunderland documenting Steven and the fighters he coaches.

The film follows a group of fighters who are part of Steven’s Positive Steps community interest company, through which he gives free MMA lessons to young people, and culminates in a big fight night at The Point.

Steven never expected to be the main person in the film, but says he feel proud to be given a platform for flying the flag for Sunderland and the impact of investing in young people.

“My dad’s suicide changed everything for me. It was the worst time of my life, but it also became the best thing, because it made me reflect on what I needed to do to make a change,” he told the Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew the day after he died that I needed to change or I would end up becoming a statistic myself. It was one of those red or blue pill moments. But it gave me the energy to make a change.”

After his dad’s death, Steven went along to The Dungeon gym in Castletown and ended up sparring with now World Champion Heavyweight MMA star Phil De Fries.

He woke up very sore the next day with an even bigger bruised ego, but he went back time and time again and it made him mentally strong enough to navigate the trauma of grief.

“I’m proof martial arts can save lives, it saved mine,” he said. “Now, it’s come full circle and I’m helping others succeed.”

The film’s message has been endorsed by mental health charity Mind nationally.