A former Dewhirst seamstress proved she has birthdays all sewn up when she celebrated her 103rd this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Kitty North was born in Sunderland in 1922, radio had only just been invented, the Spanish flu epidemic was still raging and, in Egypt, Howard Carter was on the brink of discovering the now famous tomb of Tutankhamun.

Kitty North is 103 | Submitted

But, despite having lived through some momentous world changes, Kitty told guests at a party held to mark her birthday, she hadn’t liked school and wished she’d paid more attention to history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One subject Kitty did enjoy at school, though, was sewing and she became so skilled that she went on to work as tailor at Dewhirst, making suit jackets for Marks and Spencer, before retiring at 52 – more than half a century ago.

Kitty’s husband, former Royal Navy regular and postmaster, Bob, died some years ago and Kitty now lives at Bede House Care Home, Ryhope, with her son, David.

And not only did Kitty’s friends and other family members join staff and residents in marking her milestone birthday with a special party at the home, but the entire community rallied round to wish her many happy returns.

“Kitty received 169 birthday cards,” said Karen Suleiman, home manager, at the 66-bed home, which is owned by leading care provider Prestwick Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many local groups - from the community centre, to football and dance clubs -sent cards and there wasn't a dry eye in Bede House, when she came along to the lounge, where generations of her family were there to greet her.

“And her son, David, who also lives here, said ‘that’s my mam, isn’t she fabulous, she’s just amazing.”

Ann Wood, the home’s activities co-ordinator, said, “Kitty’s a lovely, proud lady, who enjoys her weekly visits to the hairdressers, always dresses smartly and still likes to put on her make-up.

“She also has a great sense of humour and enjoys an occasional tipple of wine.”

And Kitty’s verdict on her103rd birthday? “It’s been the best day of my life. This one will be hard to beat, I’ve just loved this day, from start to finish,” she said.