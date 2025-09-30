I love these great autumn walks to do in and around Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST

With the nip in the air and those distinctive orange glow sunsets, Autumn is definitely here.

If you fancy getting out and about, getting the steps in, and crunching leaves as you go, here’s some great walks to do in and around Sunderland, other than the more obvious walks along Roker and Seaburn seafront.

Follow the path on the north side of the river at Hylton Riverside for a great vantage point of the Northern Spire. Other landmarks to look out for include the abandoned concrete tug SS Cretehauser and Claxheugh Rock

1. Hylton Riverside

Follow the path on the north side of the river at Hylton Riverside for a great vantage point of the Northern Spire. Other landmarks to look out for include the abandoned concrete tug SS Cretehauser and Claxheugh Rock Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Doxford Park doesn't get as many visitors as larger parks, but it's steeped in history and character. Originally a garden for the home of shipbuilder Charles Doxford, Doxford Hall and its grounds were bequeathed to the city in the late 1960s. Friends of Doxford Park do a great job of promoting the park and ran a crowdfunding campaign to enhance the city's only walled garden. Known as the 'Secret Garden', it's housed within the park.

2. Doxford Park

Doxford Park doesn't get as many visitors as larger parks, but it's steeped in history and character. Originally a garden for the home of shipbuilder Charles Doxford, Doxford Hall and its grounds were bequeathed to the city in the late 1960s. Friends of Doxford Park do a great job of promoting the park and ran a crowdfunding campaign to enhance the city's only walled garden. Known as the 'Secret Garden', it's housed within the park. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
For a dramatic walk of unspoilt countryside and coastline, try the Hawthorn Hive Trail, a 5km trail through Hawthorne Dene, near Seaham. Walk through the woodland, under the impressive viaduct and down to the beach.

3. Hawthorn Dene

For a dramatic walk of unspoilt countryside and coastline, try the Hawthorn Hive Trail, a 5km trail through Hawthorne Dene, near Seaham. Walk through the woodland, under the impressive viaduct and down to the beach. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
From the well-known steel tree which looms large in the shadow of Wearmouth Bridge to intricately-carved stone steps which descend into the ebb and flow of the River Wear, there’s a host of striking artworks to spot at St Peter’s Riverside. Created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley, the St Peter’s Riverside Sculpture Trail honours the city’s rich past. In the past year, there's also been some stunning new additions by Ray Lonsdale and Ron Lawson.

4. Sculpture Trail, Sunderland Riverside

From the well-known steel tree which looms large in the shadow of Wearmouth Bridge to intricately-carved stone steps which descend into the ebb and flow of the River Wear, there’s a host of striking artworks to spot at St Peter’s Riverside. Created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley, the St Peter’s Riverside Sculpture Trail honours the city’s rich past. In the past year, there's also been some stunning new additions by Ray Lonsdale and Ron Lawson. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandWalks
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice