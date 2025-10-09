I love coming from Sunderland - Jill Scott reflects on how city shaped her career

"I’m so grateful to come from Sunderland as the city was just so accepting of girls playing football" - the words of former Lioness and Wearside footballing royalty Jill Scott who has been reflecting on her career and her childhood growing up in Sunderland.

Jill, now 38, started her footballing journey on the city’s streets before going on to represent the Black Cats along with making over 100 appearances for both Everton and Manchester City.

Jill Scott at her former school, Monkwearmouth Academy. | Sunderland Echo

Midfielder Jill won 161 caps for England and finished her football career on a high as a member of the Lionesses squad which won the European Championships in 2022.

Reflecting on where her early love of football came from Jill said: “At 6-years-old I fell in love with football. I started going to watch Sunderland at the Stadium of Light as my granddad got me a season ticket.

“I remember going to see Kevin Phillips, Michael Gray and Julio Arca. Those were the players I looked up to and would try and play like on a Sunday morning. I loved coming from Sunderland.”

Jill was speaking about her journey on the ‘We Are The Overlap’ podcast where she was joined by former players Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Ian Wright.

Jill also spoke about her brush with royalty, including a sliding tackle on Prince William.

Referring to a letter from the next in line to the throne to mark her 150th England cap Jill said: “Prince William signed off his letter by saying ‘keep hacking those shins Jill’. He was referring to a time we were both up in Sunderland opening a sports centre.

“We were playing a game and I did a sliding tackle on him. I was with him about a month ago and he reminded me of it.

“From starting my journey in Sunderland to the future king knowing about my career is an amazing full circle journey.”