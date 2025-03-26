I lost my Sunderland pub boss husband to cancer, now I'm helping others in his name

A respected business owner and much-loved family man will be honoured with an event in aid of the hospice where he spent his final days.

The late Mark Hird with wife Nicola and their three children | Submitted

Mark Hird, of Burdon Village, was just 46 when when he lost a long battle with colorectal cancer in December 2019, but in that time achieved much in life.

As well as being a devoted family man, Mark, founded the Tavistock Hospitality Group, steering it to great success and changing the face of dining on Wearside while also branching into South Tyneside and Hartlepool, operating venues such as the flagship The Roker Hotel, Italian Farmhouse in West Rainton, the Grand Hotel in Hartlepool, the Italia Retro and The Rattler restaurant in South Shields and the White Lead in Hebburn over the years.

In 1999 Mark met his wife-to-be Nicola and the pair set up 11 Tavistock Place in Sunderland city centre, which would inspire the name for their brand, and become one of the city’s first fine dining restaurants.

Now, Nicola, along with Paul Thursby, whose family members were also cared for at the hospice, are organising The Glitter Ball in aid of St Benedict’s in Ryhope, the hospice which helps so many families in the area as they navigate the hardest of times.

Nicola, who shares children Charlie, Grace and Amelia with Mark, said: “In 2019 Mark seemed to be in and out of hospital most of the year, and on November 8th 2019 he was rushed into Sunderland Royal hospital in agony.

“After a week in there St Benedict’s Hospice was mentioned, and wasn’t received well. Mark wouldn’t admit he was dying so why would he need a hospice?

“I have to say, the word in itself is quite daunting, frightening, something you really don’t want to hear. But until you’re really there, in need of their help, you don’t understand what a truly special place it really is.”

Speaking about the difference the dedicated team at the hospice make, Nicola added: “After a lot of discussion Mark decided to “give it a go!” he said.

Mark Hird photographed at his flagship business, The Roker Hotel, in 2014 | Sunderland Echo

“Mark was in a lot of pain at this point and this was why he needed the hospice, and the care they could offer. One of the doctors told me that they know they can’t make the people in there any better, all they can do is make them comfortable – and that’s what they do with their pain management team.

“Within 24 hours Marks pain was under control, but most of all he was comfortable. He had a team of nurses there to help him with whatever he needed, and doctors there 24/7 to help manage the pain. That in itself took away the massive weight of the situation, leaving us to spend quality time with Mark in his last few weeks.

“Friends came and visited, we took Chinese in on a weekend, and the kids sat and watched TV with their dad. We even had quite a few laughs, an odd thing to say I know as you’d never put ‘laugh’ and ‘hospice’ in a sentence together.

“St Benedict’s is an incredible place, and the people that work there are truly special people who devote their lives to making sure the end of someone else’s life is the best it could possibly be.”

Only part funded by the NHS, the hospice relies heavily on fundraising for its registered charity to be able to continue its care provision, including specialist palliative care.

The Glitter Ball

The Glitter Ball is heading to Ramside | Stock photo

The Glitter Ball will take place at Ramside Hall Hotel on Friday, May 9 from 7pm.

It will be an evening of glitz, glamour, fine dining, dancing, live entertainment and some spectacular prizes, all in the name of raising money for St.Benedict’s Hospice and centre for specialist palliative care.

Enjoy a welcome drink and three course meal, with compère Steve Walls, a charity auction on the evening, followed by entertainment from DJ Murray Mint and the luv bugs late into the night.

All tickets purchased for The Glitter Ball will receive a specialist code to offer you an exclusive rate on an overnight stay at Ramside Hall.

Once you’ve booked your ticket simply call 0191 386 5282 quoting your reference from your email confirmation.

Dress code is black tie / sparkle

Tickets have been selling well for the night, priced £100, with limited availability from https://theglitterball.co.uk/event/to-the-glitter-ball/