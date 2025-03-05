“I knew what I needed to do as I had practised pretty much every week leading up to this’ - the words of University of Sunderland trainee paramedic Rowhyn Gallagher after he helped to save the life of a fellow mountaineer who had been buried in an avalanche in the Cairngorms.

First year student Rowhyn was climbing with his partner Jasmine in the snow laden Scottish mountain range and had just reached a point known as Aladdin’s Couloir.

Jasmine is also a paramedic who trained at the city’s university.

Rowhyn Gallagher helped to save the life of a fellow mountaineer who was buried in an avalanche. | UOS

It was at the Couloir they noticed two other hikers being caught up in an avalanche and it quickly became evident that one of the hikers had been buried under the snow.

Rowhyn and Jasmine quickly put their life-saving skills into action and went to the aid of their fellow mountaineers.

Rowhyn and the mountain rescue team carrying the casualty to safety. | UOS

“Jasmine and I slid over and found our friends already digging the patient out. Neither of us had realised how serious it was at this moment.

“I thought I would have been more scared, but all the training kicks in all of a sudden and you start putting it into practice,” said Rowhyn.

As well as administering emergency first-aid, the duo also contacted the Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service who joined them on the scene.

Rowhyn was in the Cairngorms with his girlfriend Jasmine who is also a paramedic. | UOS

Rowhyn and Jasmine supported the casualty with medical care as they helped the rescue service on their three mile trek to the nearest road and a waiting ambulance.

During the hike back to safety the pair had to overcome deep snow and avalanche prone slopes.

Rowhyn credits the training he received on his paramedics course as being vital in enabling him to provide the potentially life-saving first-aid to the casualty.

“The training I have had at the University massively helped. Even though I’m in my first year, I knew what I needed to do as I had practised pretty much every week leading up to this.

“It was massive to have that training, especially for a major trauma like that. There were so many people that went into making this as successful and smooth as it was,” added Rowhyn.

Rowhyn is training as a paramedic at the University of Sunderland. | UOS

Commenting on Rowhyn’s actions, Mark Willis, Associate Head of School for Nursing and Health Studies, said: “Rowhyn has demonstrated a high level of skill and professionalism with his care and support in what can only be described as a very unique and challenging environment.

“We are all incredibly proud of his efforts and the high standards of care he provided and are convinced he will continue to be an exceptional student and have an amazing career as a paramedic.”

Rowhyn was inspired to become a paramedic after seeing the care given to his own mother.

He said: “In the past, I remember waiting for an ambulance for my mum. When the paramedics arrived, they put everyone at ease, and they saved my mum. That made me want to be a paramedic.”