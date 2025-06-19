"I just wanted to give something back to the staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital who looked after my mam before she died” - the words of refuse collector Deano Franciosy who has just completed his 24 mile challenge running with a wheelie bin strapped to his back.

Deano’s mam, Edna Gardner, passed away in 2001 at the age of 61 due to heart attack.

Deano at Sunderland Royal Hospital with his cheque for £1856. | Deano Franciosy.

She was cared for by the staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s critical care unit and every year since Edna’s passing, devoted son Deano takes on a challenge to raise money for the hospital, usually with his familiar wheelie bin in tow.

Deano, 56, who lives in Pennywell, said: “The day I lost my mam, I said that every year on the anniversary of her death I will do a challenge in her memory and to raise money for Sunderland Royal.

“The staff were brilliant from day one and I just want to give something back and raise the money for them.”

Deano at the start of his 24 mile challenge and on reaching the halfway point at South Shields (right). | Deano Franciosy

For his latest challenge, bin man Deano ran a 24 mile round trip from the Stadium of Light to South Shields and back, raising an impressive £1,856 in the process.

He said: “I’ve been living in Sunderland for the last 14 years and the people in the city have been amazing with the support they have given me in these challenges.”

Deano runs with a photograph of Edna on his t-shirt and whenever the challenge gets tough he thinks of him mam and why he is doing the run to help pull him through.

He said: “I’m 56 now and it is getting harder each year. I have photographs of my mam which I carry in the bin and whenever things get tough I look at a photo and realise I can’t give in and keep going until the end.”

Deano was running in memory of his mam Edna Gardner. | Deano Franciosy

Deano has already been to Sunderland Royal Hospital to hand over the cheque to staff.

Nichola Taylor, Head of Corporate Affairs and Charity for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: "We know Deano's connection to our ICCU is very dear to him and we are grateful once again he has raised funds for our Trust's dedicated charity.

"Every penny raised for our STS Charity helps us to make a hospital stay a better one for our patients, supports their loved ones and provides extras for our colleagues, above and beyond what the NHS can fund.

"We send our heartfelt thanks to him and all those who donated to Deano's latest effort."

In nearly a quarter of a century of fundraising Deano has taken on a range of challenges with his wheelie bin strapped to his back including running the Sunderland half-marathon and running up and down Penshaw Monument hill continuously for two hours.