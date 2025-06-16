“I just want to inspire other kids who have been diagnosed with ADHD that you can go on to do great things” - the words of 17-year-old Ben Marston who has been selected by England to play for their 10 pin bowling team.

Ben, who “struggled” at school, has been “around” the team for the last two years but has finally seen his dream come true after being selected to play in the upcoming Triple Crown competition.

Ben Marston, 17, has been selected to play 10 pin bowling for England. | Ben Marston

He said: “This was my last chance to be called up for England U18s and so it was a big relief to get the news. To finally get called up is a great feeling.

“The event is due to take place in Stroud and as well as the home nations, there will be teams from across Europe.

“At first I was a little disappointed not to be travelling abroad to play, but it’s going to be great to play in front of everyone and have the support of the home crowd.”

Ben, who works for the media team at South Shields Football Club, has also been selected as an ambassador for Neurodiversity Sport England.

Ben takes aim. | Ben Marston

He said: “I struggled in school with my ADHD and didn’t really fit in. I know there are a lot of kids in schools who feel the same and I just want to be a role model to show them you can be successful and go on to do great things - you just need to find something you are passionate about.”

Ben has been supported in his progress by Rotary Club Washington.

Ben said: “They have been really supportive in helping me to compete in European tournaments and towards my goal of becoming a professional player.”

The Triple Crown tournament is due to take place between August 21 and August 25.