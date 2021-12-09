'I have no fear' - Sunderland shoppers on if they will change Christmas plans in light of Omicron variant
Following the government announcement of introducing ‘Plan B’ restrictions, we asked Sunderland shoppers if they still plan to go ahead with Christmas party plans.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further restrictions on Wednesday to battle the Omicron variant of Covid-19 with new ‘Plan B’ measures coming into force.
The changes will see working from guidance return, Covid health certificates becoming mandatory in large venues and mask rules being extended.
The Prime Minister warned it is clear the new strain is “growing much faster” than Delta, and cases of Omicron could be doubling every two or three days as he strengthened England’s rules.
People in Sunderland have also been urged to ‘double down’ in the fight against Covid-19 by local authorities following the plan B announcement.
As the new variant continues to spread around the country, we asked Sunderland shoppers if they plan to go ahead with Christmas partying plans in the video above.