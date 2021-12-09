'I have no fear' - Sunderland shoppers on if they will change Christmas plans in light of Omicron variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further restrictions on Wednesday to battle the Omicron variant of Covid-19 with new ‘Plan B’ measures coming into force.

The Prime Minister warned it is clear the new strain is “growing much faster” than Delta, and cases of Omicron could be doubling every two or three days as he strengthened England’s rules.

We asked Sunderland shoppers if they will be changing their Christmas plans following the emergence of the Omicron variant