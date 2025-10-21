I got tired of dating apps, now I'm launching a new singles night in Sunderland

“We want to get people off the dating apps and back together in real life,” says the host of an internationally-successful dating night as it makes its Sunderland debut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday singles night have proved a global hit, with nights running everywhere from Dubai to Washington DC.

Terri Keogh is launching a new singles night called Thursday in Sunderland | Sunderland Echo

And, after experiencing the pitfalls of dating apps for herself, Terri Keogh decided to bring the night to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I only lasted 30 days on Tinder and decided dating apps just weren’t for me,” said the businesswoman. “I’d heard about the Thursday nights, so researched them, the training to become a host, and decided Sunderland needed a night like this.

“So many single people find that their friends are married or settled down and it can be difficult for people to meet in the old fashioned way they once did - in real life.

“People are tired of dating apps and a lot of people work remotely now, which can be isolating. It’s not until you get back into the habit of meeting people in real life that you realise how amazing it is.

The Terrace will be serving love-themed cocktails on the night | Sunderland Echo

Terri has teamed up with The Terrace in Green Terrace for the first event, which takes place on Thursday, November 6 from 7pm, with the bar creating some special, love-themed cocktails for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any single people, male, female or non-binary, are welcome - you just have to be aged over 21 and single.

It’s not a speed dating night, instead the concept is for people to get chatting over games and ice-breakers.

“We find that often men will come on their own to these events, but women like to come with a wing woman or man,” said Terri. “Groups are totally welcome, we just ask that everyone who attends is single.”

Terri added: “Even if you don’t end up meeting the love of your life, we really want to create a community where you can make new friends. We’re also looking at events not held in bars, like dog walks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Thursday takes place at The Terrace in Green Terrace on Thursday, November 6 from 7pm. Admission is via ticket only, priced from £10 for early bird tickets from https://events.getthursday.com/event/thursday-the-terrace-sunderland/