I felt compelled to create these tattoos to support Mind after losing my friend to suicide
Sophie works at the Black Swan Tattoo studio in Sunderland where on Friday and Saturday (April 4 and 5) she was joined by owner Stacey Green as part of the semi colon initiative which sees people getting the punctuation mark tattooed onto their bodies as well as raising vital funds.
Sophie explained: “The semi colon is symbolic of a pause in a sentence, suggesting the story of one’s life is not over - even in the face of struggles. Many people around the world get semi colon tattoos to represent their own struggles with mental health or to support others who have struggled.
“We thought it was a brilliant idea. We often get clients requesting designs incorporating the semi-colon logo so we thought why not raise some awareness and money for our chosen mental health charity - Mind.”
The national charity provides help to people experiencing a range of mental wellbeing issues as well as raising the profile of mental health.
It’s a charity which has particular personal significance for Sophie.
She said: “I felt compelled to help when asked if we were interested in taking part in the SAPUK Semi colon project given the severe underfunding of mental health services in the North East.
“Mind is close to my heart after it was chosen as a memorial donation charity for a friend we lost to suicide.”
Across the two days the tattoo studio was fully booked with clients wanting to show their support for the cause.
Studio owner Stacey said: “This fundraiser not only helps raise money for a great cause, but it is also meaningful to everyone taking part.
“Mental health matters, and supporting this charity helps keep the conversation going in a powerful way.”
The fee for the tattoo goes to each studio’s chosen charity, with artists at the Black Swan having raised a whopping £1136 for Mind.
Even if you don’t wish to get a tattoo you can donate to their cause via the studio’s fundraising page.
Sophie and Stacey have said they are going to continue to offer the semi colon designs in order to “continue raising awareness of mental health”.
