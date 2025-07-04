“It’s absolutely amazing and I feel a bit emotional” - Lake Poets singer and songwriter Marty Longstaff has been reacting to seeing the lyrics of one of his songs woven into the collar design of the new SAFC away shirt.

The Black Cats have today (July 4) launched their new Hummel away strip for the upcoming Premier League season and those of you of a certain vintage will recognise the strip as being a reinvention of the famous blue kit of the late 80s and early 90s.

Marty Longstaff from The Lake Poets reflects on what it means to see his lyrics featured on the new SAFC away shirt. | SAFC

And yes, it was the one worn by the Black Cats in that famous play off victory over Newcastle United St James park in 1990 when Marco Gabbiadini scored the winner.

The back of the collar on the new version includes the woven in words ‘City by the Sea’, in reference to the title of the song written by Lake Poets singer Marty Longstaff.

A closer look at the new Sunderland away kit | Hummel

After seeing the strip at the club’s official kit launch, Marty, who hails from Sunderland said: “Wow, check that out man. This is absolutely amazing. It’s the long sleeve version as well, which I used to play in.

“I’m blown away to see this and genuinely a bit emotional. I really am truly honoured.”

The inside of the collar contains the lyrics from the song which read “Yes I come from a city by the sea and its shores and its waters have become a part of me”.

Marty added: “This is a song I wrote a long time ago and it sums up how I feel about Sunderland, where I’m from, and a city which has definitely become a part of me.

“If you know me and my music, it’s heavily influenced by Sunderland. I love this place and the lyrics in my songs try to get across that passion about where I’m from and how amazing Sunderland, Wearside and its people are.”

Marty and the Lake Poests’ music became synonymous with the Netflix series Sunderland Til I Die, with the song Shipyards, penned about Marty’s grandfather, forming the backdrop to the opening of the programme.

The strip went on sale today (July 4) at the Stadium of Light.