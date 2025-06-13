I am delighted with such an award says Sunderland's former coroner after being recognised in King's Birthday Honours List
He was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for public service after serving for 21 years as Senior Coroner for Sunderland.
Mr Winter also served as a Deputy Chief Coroner of England and Wales from 2019 for five years until his retirement from both positions in 2024. As Senior Sunderland Coroner, Mr Winter oversaw thousands of investigations into violent, sudden or suspicious deaths, during his time in the role.
Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia, said: “I’m delighted to hear that Derek Winter has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
“As Senior Coroner for Sunderland, Derek provided an exemplary service to the city and the people of Sunderland during his 21 years in the role.
“He was also instrumental in developing state-of-the-art facilities and technology, with the needs of families attending inquests very much at their heart, at the new HM Coroner’s Courts in Sunderland City Hall.
“I know many families across Sunderland will have been touched by Derek’s compassion, commitment and professionalism over the years and I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on behalf of everyone in the city.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.