Hylton Castle Boys' Club closes doors to community 'until further notice'
A Sunderland couple at the helm of a community building have spoken of their devastation at having to close the facility to the public.
Lesley and Gordon Ibinson have confirmed that Hylton Castle and Town End Farm Boys’ Club will be closed ‘until further notice’ due to the committee behind the scenes ‘folding’.
The couple, who are looking to retire, said they did not take this decision lightly, but that they were left with no choice but to shut up shop at the building earlier in August as a result of issues with transferring the lease.
Lesley and Gordon, of Washington, currently lease the building from Sunderland City Council and are working alongside a number of people to help the boys’ club reopen and continue.
Gordon, 87, first became involved with the club, on Coleridge Road, in May 1968.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Wife Lesley, 72, added: “We have regrettably had to take this step.”
Councillor Paul Stewart, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Secretary, said: “The property is leased from the city council and the lease holders, trustees of the Hylton Castle and Town End Boys and Girls Club, have decided to close the building.
“I know ward councillors are very aware of how valued the club is within the community. The council has offered support to explore as many options as possible.”
A petition has been launched on Change.org to re-open the club to the public. It has more than 300 signatures.