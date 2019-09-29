Hundreds of Sunderland and South Tyneside homes affected by power cut - with some being without electricity for almost 24 hours
Around 300 properties have been affected by a major power cut on Sunday, September 29, – with some areas expected to be without power for almost 24 hours.
Properties in the Roker, Whitburn, Houghton and Washington areas of Sunderland are affected by the power cut.
Around 60 properties in the NE37 area, which covers Washington, have been without power since 6.30pm on Saturday, September 28.
Northern Powergrid estimates that power will be restored by 5.30pm on Sunday.
An estimated 80 properties in the SR6 area, which covers Roker, Whitburn and Cleadon, have been without power since 9.20am on Sunday – with power due to be restored at 8pm.
There are also two power outages also affecting the DH4 area, which covers Houghton and New Herrington. One is affecting 130 homes – where the power cut was first reported at 10.55am on Sunday. It is not known when electricity will be restored to the affected houses.
Another 30 houses are also now without electricity with power expected to be restored by 5.30pm on Sunday.
All four power cuts have been caused by unexpected problems and engineers are working to resolve the issue.
A message on Northern Powergrid’s website, which is providing updates on its website, said: “Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.
“The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.”