Hundreds pay their respects to Sunderland's Faye Fantarrow

"To know Faye was to love Faye," the poignant words of Pam Fantarrow in tribute to her hugely-talented daughter.

Sunflowers were among the floral tributes, representing Faye's love of life

The mum of two from East Herrington gave a beautiful tribute to the 21-year-old whose battle with a brain tumour has touched the hearts of her home city and beyond.

Faye achieved much in her short life, writing and recording soulful music that will now last as her legacy.

The late Faye Fantarrow

As hundreds packed into Sunderland Minster for the former St Robert of Newminster pupil's funeral, Pam spoke of how her strong-willed and spirited daughter's talent became apparent even in her primary school days, with sunflowers among the floral tributes representing her sunny disposition and love of life.

Faye went on to become familiar face and a true talent on Sunderland's music scene, honing her skills at the city's Young Musician's Project and at The Bunker.

Dave Stewart and fellow mourners as the city says goodbye to Faye

In her younger years, she'd fought and beaten leukaemia twice, at ages eight and 13, before being diagnosed with a rare glioma brain tumour last year which it's thought may have been a rare side effect of her previous treatments. She died at home on August 26.

"Faye was the strongest person I know, she fought not once, but three times," said Pam.

Faye's life experiences and love of Sunderland would inform her song-writing.

Hundreds paid their respects to Faye

"She had so much to say and it all came spilling out," said her devoted mum.

"She loved Sunderland and was always proud of where she came from. She was kind, caring, generous. She loved to be loved and she loved in return."

Dave Stewart made the journey home to pay tribute to his true friend

Pam thanked the city for rallying round Faye after her diagnosis, raising £265,000 for a CAR T cell trial at The City of Hope clinical research centre in California which it hoped may have helped her in her final battle.

It was fitting that the service featured iconic music: David Bowie's Heroes, Amazing Grace, Jerusalem and River by Leon Bridges.

Faye made her own mark in music with debut EP AWOL, a record she made with mentor Dave Stewart at his studios in The Bahamas, just months before her devastating tumour diagnosis.

The Eurythmics legend returned to his home city to pay tribute to Faye.

Faye's funeral took place at Sunderland Minster

"We were from the same tribe," said the musician. "Her spark keeps me inspired, she was a soul that touched me deeply inside.

"Faye lit up the room like geniuses do."

He paid tribute to her storytelling talent in her song-writing and remembered fondly their care free days recoding in the Bahamian sunshine.

"She had more courage than anyone I've ever known. Every second spent with her was golden. It's fitting that we are in a church once known as St Michael & All Angels.

"There are many angels here today and one looking down on us right now."