Hundreds of sun-seekers gather to enjoy picnic and celebrate mining heritage at first Easington Miners' festival
Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the mining heritage of County Durham at a new festival.
By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 16:45
The first Easington Miners’ Picnic saw families gather for a free event featuring live music from traditional colliery bands and singers with children’s crafts, activities and food and drink stalls. Our photographer headed along to the event to capture the highlights of the day.