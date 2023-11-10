Hundreds of people gather in Keel Square as Hays Travel lead moving remembrance tribute to fallen heroes
There was a moving rendition of the Last Post.
Over 150 staff from Hays Travel gathered outside their head office in Keel Square this morning (November 10) ahead of Armistice Day to pay tribute to service personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Hays Travel owner and chair, Dame Irene Hays, spoke to the gathering about the importance of remembering those who have perished during conflicts and read excerpt from Laurence Binyon’s ‘For the Fallen’.
The poem was followed by a moving rendition of the Last Post by Fiona Taylor, a learning and development coach at Hays Travel.
At 11am a two minutes silence was then observed by employees who were joined by passers by and other workers.
Fiona brought the ceremony to an end with a rendition of the Reveille on her Flugelhorn.