News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hundreds of people gather in Keel Square as Hays Travel lead moving remembrance tribute to fallen heroes

There was a moving rendition of the Last Post.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Over 150 staff from Hays Travel gathered outside their head office in Keel Square this morning (November 10) ahead of Armistice Day to pay tribute to service personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Hays Travel owner and chair, Dame Irene Hays, spoke to the gathering about the importance of remembering those who have perished during conflicts and read excerpt from Laurence Binyon’s ‘For the Fallen’.

The remembrance ceremony outside of Hays Travel in Keel Square. The remembrance ceremony outside of Hays Travel in Keel Square.
The remembrance ceremony outside of Hays Travel in Keel Square.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The poem was followed by a moving rendition of the Last Post by Fiona Taylor, a learning and development coach at Hays Travel.

At 11am a two minutes silence was then observed by employees who were joined by passers by and other workers.

Fiona brought the ceremony to an end with a rendition of the Reveille on her Flugelhorn.

Related topics:Irene Hays