More than 300 families were served free breakfasts, with more than £1,300 given in donations at an initiative to help people with rising costs over the summer holidays.

Recognising how the long break can put a huge amount of pressure on people – particularly with no school meals available – the Bridges shopping centre launched two initiatives to help one of the region’s leading charities.

Joanne Wilkins, marketing manager at the Bridges and Hazel Ditchburn, Income Generation Lead at Feeding Families

Feeding Families provides food packages and support to the most vulnerable people across the region, evolving from giving out hampers to needy families at Christmas to working 365 days a year to ensure that nobody goes without.

The Bridges pledged to support the charity, encouraging people to donate when using the free Tree Tops Adventure Playground which was set up in Central Square at the shopping centre.

The playground included a climbing wall, ball pool and slide, a tepee swing and treehouse with sandpit, plus weekly creative workshops for youngster to enjoy.

Visitors were encouraged to donate to Feeding Families via QR codes or coin drops, with food collection points also set up for goods that were then donated to the charity.

The centre also set up the Bridges Breakfast Club where families could get free breakfasts for their children while at the same time enjoying a range of fun activities and early access to the playground.

“With more than a third of children in the North East growing up in poverty, the school holidays place an immense strain on families who lose access to free school meals,” said Joanne Wilkins, Marketing Manager at the Bridges.

“The rising cost of living also sees many parents struggling to keep children both fed and entertained over the summer months, which is why we wanted to help in some way.

“Feeding Families does an absolutely amazing job and we were delighted to have the opportunity to support them.”

Rachel Lister of Feeding Families said the organisation was so grateful “to the Bridges and everyone who supported these initiatives over the summer.

“For many families, the school holidays can be an incredibly difficult time, with extra costs of food and activities adding real pressure,” said Rachel.

“The generosity shown – whether through donations, food collections, or simply turning up to take part – will make a huge difference to local families who need it most. It’s inspiring to see the community come together like this, and we’re proud to have been part of it.”

Both initiatives proved a huge success, with around 4700 children enjoying the playground and more than 450 joining in the craft sessions.

Across the 19 early morning sessions 327 families were served free breakfasts, with £1311 given in donations along with food contributions from shoppers and centre retailers, Tesco and One Beyond.