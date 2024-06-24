How young Sunderland musicians can apply for programme to support their careers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland-based music organisation We Make Culture CIC has launched the Next Steps Programme, which will support emerging musicians, aged 18-25 from the North East, to move their music careers to the next stage.

Supported by Youth Music, PRS Foundation and PPL, the programme will offer several different types of support, including open-access workshops for aspiring musicians and the opportunity for eight musicians annually to apply for a £1000 support package, which will include mentoring, workshops and a grant that can be spent on anything from recording to PR support.

Lottie Willis is among the Sunderland musicians supported by We Make Culture. Photo by Charlie Muller | Charlie Muller

The Next Steps programme will also develop a peer-support community for all the musicians who take part in the programme, which will grow year-on-year and will create a space for musicians to access ongoing support. It will include the musicians that took part in last year’s pilot of the project, including rising stars such as Melanie Baker and Isabel Maria.

Eddie Scott, the Talent Development Producer at We Make Culture, said: “Peer support is huge within this industry, and we want to champion that. We think nobody knows what it’s like to be an artist in the North East like another artist in the North East!

“Marrying the community building with input from more established music industry figures to help grow their networks and access to a real pot of money to actually put things into practice, is what Next Steps is all about”.

As well as receiving funding, as part of this award We Make Culture will be one of only 72 other organisations across the country to join the PRS Talent Development Network.

They are the only organisation in Sunderland to be invited to join the Network, alongside Generator, The Glasshouse and Cobalt Studios in Newcastle and Tees Music Alliance in Middlesbrough as other representatives from the North East region.

Laura Brewis, Project Director at We Make Culture, said: “It’s a real honour to be a PRS Foundation Talent Development Network Partner, supported by PPL. Our work with Young Musicians Project means we have a really good idea of what emerging musicians from the city need to develop their careers and being part of this network means we can create better links regionally and nationally for artists in the city”.

Applications to join the 2024 Next Steps Cohort are now open.

To apply, visit https://www.wemakeculture.co.uk/the-next-steps-community or email [email protected] for more details.