Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bursary programme to empower young people in Sunderland to achieve their artistic ambitions has launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Rees Harris, Assistant Producer, and Michael Barrass, Manager, at Culture Start | Submitted

The Ignite Bursary Programme will help young people achieve their potential by helping them to access opportunities to develop their creativity and support them towards a potential career in the arts, cultural or creative industries.

The bursaries are being run through the Culture Start programme, as part of a wider Ignite Young Creatives Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture Start was launched last year to reduce the impact of poverty by providing greater access to creative activities and opportunities for children and young people growing up in low-income households across Wearside.

Culture Start is led by Sunderland Culture on behalf of a partnership of organisations across the city.

Lucy Rees Harris, Assistant Producer at Culture Start, said: “The Ignite Young Creatives Programme recognises the barriers young people experiencing financial hardship face in finding work in the arts and culture sector.

“Ignite provides a structured framework that includes the Ignite Bursary Programme to address these challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bursaries of up to £500 are available to young people to experience excellence in their chosen artform and support them to realise their creative career ambitions.

“The bursaries are for young people living in low-income households, who are aged 12 – 18 or up to 25 for young people with Special Educational Needs and, or, disabilities. We expect the first bursaries will be awarded in March.”

To be eligible for a bursary, young people must:

*Live in Sunderland;

*Be aged 12-18 years old (or up to 25 years old if they have Special Education Needs and/or a disability);

*Be able to demonstrate their passion and dedication;

*Have an adult who can provide a reference in support of their application;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Be eligible for Free School Meals and/or Pupil Premium and/or meet one (or more) of the Culture Start eligibility criteria

*Have a bank account where the bursary can be paid into – this could be a parent or carer’s account.

Lucy explained: “The reference we’ll need could be a teacher, youth worker of social worker – someone who can confirm your creative passion or interest.

“We envisage the bursaries will be used to buy materials, supplies or equipment; accessing a work experience or volunteering opportunity; supporting a pathway to a qualification (such as attending an open day); arranging a cultural trip or visit to a performance or exhibition; developing a portfolio, showreel or website, or hiring a specialist facility such as a music studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Successful recipients may also want to use a bursary to engage a mentor to help develop networks and connections or to access ‘backstage’ discussions with artists and creative professionals.

“Or it might be something completely different. You can request funding for anything, if you can demonstrate it will further your creative passion and explain why. You can email us if you’re not sure and want to check – [email protected].

“We’ve tried to keep the submission process as easy as possible, and young people will be able to apply for further bursaries even if they’re successful this time around. Parents and trusted adults like teachers or youth workers can also help a young person complete an application form.”

Ignite Bursaries are supported by the Gillian Dickinson Trust and the Esmeé Fairbairn Foundation.

For more information, or to apply for a bursary, go to www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/projects-partnerships/culture-start/ignite-bursary/