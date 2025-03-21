A cinema in Merseyside is offering members of the public the chance to see a new star-studded film for free, before the general public can.

Escapes, supported by BFI National Lottery funding, aims to make independent film accessible to all by offering free screenings at various independent cinemas across the UK.

The nationwide intitiative kicks off its first-ever special multi-day screening with the highly anticipated biographical drama Mr. Burton, starring Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, and Lesley Manville later this month.

Find out how you can get involved in this special event below...

When will the free viewings take place?

These preview screenings will take place on Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1, before the film’s official release on Friday, April 4.

Members of the public can see the new film Mr Burton for free at a special cinema event being held across the UK. Credie: Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash | Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

Where are the free screenings in Merseyside?

Tyneside Cinema and Star and Shadow Cinema in Newcastle upon Tyne, Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay and the Omniplex Cinema Sunderland are taking part in the special event.

What is the film about?

Mr. Burton tells the remarkable true story of Richard Burton’s rise from the son of a poor miner in the Welsh town of Port Talbot to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.

The film explores his early life in 1942, where a chance encounter with a strict teacher, Philip Burton (played by BAFTA Award-winner Toby Jones), sets Richard (played by Harry Lawtey) on the path to greatness.

With the guidance of the enigmatic mentor, and the support of Ma Smith (Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville), Richard’s natural talent begins to flourish - but the shadows of his past threaten to derail his future.

Where can I get the tickets?

Tickets for Mr Burton are FREE and available for sign up now via: https://escapes.cinematik.app/

Where else is the free sceening taking place?

The full list of confirmed Escapes locations are as follows

England: Acton, Ambleside, Barnstaple, Bethnal Green, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bodmin, Bolton, Borehamwood, Boston, Bridgwater, Bristol, Burgess Hill, Burnham On Crouch, Burnley, Bury St Edmunds, Catterick, Chester, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Coleford, Corby, Cromer, Croydon, Doncaster, East Dereham, East Finchley, East Riding, Fakenham, Falmouth, Fareham, Farnham, Folkestone, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Hayes, Herne Bay, Helston, High Wycombe, Hull, Ilfracombe, Ipswich, Keighley, King's Lynn, Kingsbridge, Leeds, London, Louth, Lytham St Annes, Mablethorpe, Manchester, Mile End, Morecambe, New Brighton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Newlyn, Nottingham, Okehampton, Penrith, Penzance, Redcar, Redruth, Richmond, Rochdale, Sheffield, Skipton, St Austell, St Ives, Sunderland, Sutton, Tiverton, Torquay, Truro, Uttoxeter, Wakefield, Wellington, Weston-Super-Mare, Whitley Bay, Widnes, Wisbech, Woking, Woodhall Spa, Workington, Worksop, and Wotton.

Wales: Aberystwyth, Barry, Brynamman, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot, and Prestatyn.

Scotland: Annan, Ayr, Bo'ness, Clydebank, Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Greenock, Kirkwall, Montrose, Stirling, and Thurso

Northern Ireland: Derry, Dundonald, Newry, and Omagh.