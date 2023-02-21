Original operator Neuron announced in November that it was winding up the pilot project after almost two years.

City council bosses soon confirmed a new partnership had been signed with Zwings, which took over responsibility for the scheme through to May 2024.

Zwings took over last month, with 100 e-scooters deployed in more than 100 parking bays across the city.

Zwings has taken over the city's e-scooter trail

Where, when and what?

Now the firm has announced it is to hold a training day to allow people to get to grips with the eco-friendly machines.

The firm will be holding an event in Keel Square between 11am and 2pm on Monday, March 1.

Everyone taking part will receive a complimentary helmet on first-come, first-served basis, and a certificate for attending.

Members of the Zwings team will be there to offer help and advice to users of all skill levels, from first-time e-scooter users to or experienced riders.

Participants will be able to test the e-scooters in a safe and controlled environment and learn basis controls, such as accelerating, braking, balance control, pulling away

and stopping, and how to behave on the road with advice on signalling, speed control, as well as meeting some of the Zwings team and learning how to use the Zwings app.

‘Wearing a helmet is strongly encouraged’

A Zwings spokesperson said: “E-scooters are a relatively new form of transportation. These vehicles represent a ground-breaking and innovative solution to a number of major challenges, but just as with any mode of transportation, they pose certain risks.

"At Zwings, we try to mitigate those risks through rider education and rule enforcement.

"Wearing a helmet on our e-scooters is strongly encouraged. We encourage all Zwings riders to use a helmet through giveaways and other incentives.

"We continually educate riders about the importance of proper protective headwear through tutorials and in-app reminders.

“At our safety events, riders can test our e-scooters in a controlled environment, with access to trainers who will demonstrate basic manoeuvres.