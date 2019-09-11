How you can help Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge win a worldwide award
The public’s help is needed to ensure Sunderland’s new Northern Spire bridge clinches a worldwide award.
The £117m landmark, which opened in August 2018, features on the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) People’s Choice Award shortlist for the best civil engineering projects of the year, which have made a positive impact for their local communities.
Northern Spire is competing against rivals such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, The Shed cultural centre, in New York City, the Colwyn Bay Waterfront, in Wales, and a Leeds children’s surgery.
Penny Marshall, regional director of ICE North East, said: “Civil engineering is all around us, with Northern Spire providing a fantastic example of how civil engineers safeguard the future for people and their families.
“It’s central to a new strategic road, linking the A19 to Sunderland city centre and Port of Sunderland, and is already creating economic growth and development opportunities by significantly improving connectivity locally and across the region
“The project deserves to be recognised and the People’s Choice Award gives members of the community the perfect opportunity to celebrate how Northern Spire has made a difference.”
Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Graeme Miller added: “What a wonderful honour it is for our beautiful Northern Spire bridge to be nominated for the ICE People’s Choice Award, especially given the extremely high standard of the other projects nominated.
"There is no doubt that Northern Spire is an impressive scheme, which required a great deal of programme and project management expertise to plan for and execute the complex nature of the works.
“We are all very proud of our city's new landmark and the impact it has had, especially over the past year on our community, and it's wonderful to know that it's also being recognised nationally, too.
“I urge all Sunderland residents, vote for your bridge, let’s get this award.”
The poll at www.ice.org.uk/Peopleschoiceaward is now open until Friday, September 27, with all voters entered into a prize draw to win an Amazon Echo.
The winning project will be revealed on November 12.