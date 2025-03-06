The Black Cats are calling on football fans to help make a difference in their community.

Jobe Bellingham supporting the Wear One Campaign | Submitted

SAFC take on Millwall on Saturday, March 29, at the Stadium of Light and the club is using the clash as a platform to support local families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The game will be dedicated to the Foundation of Light, with supporters encouraged to donate to the club’s official charity and its Wear One campaign - an initiative providing crucial support to those in need across the North East.

The campaign is in response to the ongoing challenges faced by many; it aims to unite the city and give a hand up to those in need, to help them live better lives.

The club says with one in three children in Sunderland living in poverty, this campaign is more critical than ever.

Among its many projects, the charity helps people to improve their lives and gain employment.

In the last year, the Foundation has upskilled 1,304 learners, helped 88 people gain employment and supported 631 participants seeking employment.

Foundation of Light Chief Executive, Lesley Spuhler said: “Football is more than just a game – it’s about community, and this matchday is an opportunity for the Sunderland family to come together and support those struggling during difficult times.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Sunderland AFC’s Chief Business Officer, David Bruce said: “The activity undertaken by Foundation of Light plays a hugely important role throughout the City of Sunderland and beyond.

“We are proud to be championing their continued dedication to our region and look forward to celebrating the incredible impact they have on so many local lives later this month at the Stadium of Light.”

Fans will learn more about the campaign in the build-up and throughout matchday, with big-screen messages, and engagement activities around the stadium.

Sunderland AFC players will show their support by wearing Foundation of Light special matchday shirts, reinforcing the club’s commitment to making a difference off the pitch.

Fans can lend their support by texting FOLFIVE to 70085 to donate £5 or by visiting the Foundation's JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/safc