How will the four day Jubilee weekend impact bin collections in Sunderland?

While a lot of the city is set to take advantage of the four day weekend to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, plenty of workers will remain in work to ensure the city keeps running.
Bin collections across Sunderland are set to continue as normal across Thursday June 2 and June 3 with no changes whatsoever across the city.
Sunderland City Council is asking households to present their bin as normal with further information on which bins to put out for each house across the city available on the council’s website.
Most Popular
-
1
JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Ten youths aged 14-18 GUILTY of murder face life behind bars after acting ‘like zombies attacking an animal’
-
2
Hells Angel leader from Sunderland jailed after counter-demonstration at Black Lives Matter protest dies in prison
-
3
Sunderland man, 76, performed sex act while travelling on packed train
-
4
Tributes paid to Sunderland charity champion Janice Procter who raised thousands in soldier son's memory
-
5
‘Maniac’ Sunderland driver Alan Steel jailed for life for killing dinner lady Paula Stead absconds from open prison
Bins should be presented before 7:30am on the day of collection, with the council asking residents to leave the bin with the handles facing the road, ensuring all waste is in the correct bin.
The lid of the bin should also remain flat as overflowing bins could leak rubbish onto the street when collections are taking place and get blown around in bad weather.
Anyone needing to report a missed bin collection can also do so through Sunderland City Council’s website.
Any other waste can be thrown away at Pallion Waste and Recycling Centre or Campground Waste and Recycling Centre in Wreckton.
Other services across the region are also keeping to regular schedules, with the Tyne and Wear Metro only removing additional peak trains the system puts in place during busy periods.
They are however adding additional trains to the service on the Airport to South Hylton line to cope with demand for the two concerts Ed Sheeran is playing at the Stadium of Light.