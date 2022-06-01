Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While a lot of the city is set to take advantage of the four day weekend to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, plenty of workers will remain in work to ensure the city keeps running.

Bin collections across Sunderland are set to continue as normal across Thursday June 2 and June 3 with no changes whatsoever across the city.

Sunderland City Council is asking households to present their bin as normal with further information on which bins to put out for each house across the city available on the council’s website.

How will the four day Jubilee weekend impact bin collections in Sunderland? (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bins should be presented before 7:30am on the day of collection, with the council asking residents to leave the bin with the handles facing the road, ensuring all waste is in the correct bin.

The lid of the bin should also remain flat as overflowing bins could leak rubbish onto the street when collections are taking place and get blown around in bad weather.

Anyone needing to report a missed bin collection can also do so through Sunderland City Council’s website.

Any other waste can be thrown away at Pallion Waste and Recycling Centre or Campground Waste and Recycling Centre in Wreckton.

Other services across the region are also keeping to regular schedules, with the Tyne and Wear Metro only removing additional peak trains the system puts in place during busy periods.