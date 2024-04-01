How weddings look at Sunderland's new City Hall

Weddings are now fully up and running at Sunderland's new City Hall.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 1st Apr 2024, 05:57 BST

Scores of couples have had their big day at the new £42million venue since tenants, including Sunderland City Council, began to move into the site at the end of 2021. Here's a look at what it's like to get married at the new landmark building.

The Mayor's Parlour is one of the four spaces in City Hall that can be used for weddings.

1. Mayor's Parlour

The Mayor's Parlour is one of the four spaces in City Hall that can be used for weddings.

The Keel Room is better suited if you want a small ceremony with close friends and family but would prefer more than two witnesses.

2. Keel Room

The Keel Room is better suited if you want a small ceremony with close friends and family but would prefer more than two witnesses.

The wedding of Jay Collins and Katy Victoria Walmsley Collins at City Hall in January, captured beautifully by Callum Grace (@_Lux_Photos on Instagram)

3. A beautiful moment

The wedding of Jay Collins and Katy Victoria Walmsley Collins at City Hall in January, captured beautifully by Callum Grace (@_Lux_Photos on Instagram)

The smallest of the four rooms, the Register Office at City Hall is aimed at those wanting a simple and intimate ceremony.

4. Register Office

The smallest of the four rooms, the Register Office at City Hall is aimed at those wanting a simple and intimate ceremony.

