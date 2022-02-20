Sunderland runner taking on tough worldwide fundraiser - here's how to support him

Richard, from Roker in Sunderland, will be taking part in one of the toughest new challenges around – the 4x4x48 Challenge, to run 48 miles (almost the distance of two marathons) over the space of 48 hours.

The 4x4x48 Challenge is the brainchild of former US Navy SEAL and endurance athlete David Goggins.

The idea is that everyone taking part around the world runs it at the same time and raises money for their chosen charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard, who’s 27 and works for the business support organisation UMi in Seaham, will embark on his first run at 8pm on Friday, March 4; then at midnight; then again at 4am on Saturday and continue to repeat each four-mile run every four hours.

“It will take me to my physical and psychological limits," he told the Echo.

"I will have to contend with sleep deprivation, extreme fatigue and probably many other hurdles that I haven’t even contemplated.

“The hardest part, I’m sure, will be that second 4am run on the Sunday morning when I’ll already have done 32 miles and I’ll know I still have 16 hours of running left to do.

Richard Dawson is running almost the distance of two marathons over 48 hours for charity

“It’s just the sheer length of time you’ve got to keep yourself mobile for and I don’t sleep particularly well if I know I have to be up for something. I can be quite grumpy when I haven’t had my eight hours and this is probably going to be pretty much two days without sleep.”

He will be raising money for charity Action Foundation, which supports refugees and asylum seekers across the North East region.

More than £300 has already been donated to Richard’s Golden Giving fundraising page – but it’s hoped that more donations will come as the run date gets closer.

Richard is using the same route for every run.

Speaking of the charity, Richard said: “These people are just like us and they would not be coming here unless it was absolutely necessary and anything that is going to help make things that little bit easier to help them integrate and assimilate with life in the UK is absolutely brilliant.”

Richard has decided not to vary his running route but instead stick to the same run each time – cutting up the back of Roker Park, heading along the sea front towards Whitburn, looping round Latimer’s Seafood and then home.

The route is exactly four miles door-to-door, Richard said, and sticking to a regime he knows will help him avoid confusion and stay on autopilot throughout the gruelling challenge.

While training has been tough, Richard has the support his new wife Stephanie at home and said: “Stephanie’s been super supportive and I’m hoping she’s going to kick me out of bed for the early morning ones!”

He added: "When I set myself to achieve something I have to see it through, so I am hoping that that will come through and, of course, the donations that people have given us will be in the forefront of my mind to help me.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come.