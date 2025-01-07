How to get your skates on and join Sunderland Roller Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fancy trying something different in the New Year?

Sunderland Roller Derby has put a call out for people to get their skates on and join the team.

The roller derby team is encouraging people to try something new to boost their fitness - and have fun at the same time.

Founded in 2013, the Sunderland Roller Derby team now boasts 25 members and meets every week to train at South Hylton’s Castle View Sports Centre.

Not only a sports team, Sunderland Roller Derby was also recently recognised for its fundraising efforts and has also been featured on BBC Look North.

On Monday January 27th, the team will throw open its doors to give newcomers a crash course in this fun and exhilarating sport.

A fast-paced, full-contact sport played on quad roller skates, roller derby involves two teams of five players skating around a track, with one player—known as the jammers—aiming to score points by lapping opposing players—known as blockers—whose goal is to stop them from passing.

Organisers say combining cardio, strength, and flexibility, roller derby is an excellent way to get fit—all while having fun as part of a vibrant, friendly, and welcoming community.

The team is inclusive to all regardless of age, gender or ability.

New members don’t need any previous experience with roller derby, or even on skates. The team’s supportive training programme is designed for complete beginners, so all that’s required is a willingness to learn.

Skates and protective gear can be provided, so there’s no need for new skaters to invest in kit while they get to grips with the basics.

Throughout the six-week course, new skaters will receive high-quality coaching from experienced players and league members, equipping them with all the fundamental skills needed to get started in roller derby and helping them build their confidence safely and efficiently.

Sunderland Roller Derby captain David Garrick (AKA Barbarrick) said: “What sets Sunderland Roller Derby apart is its welcoming spirit. Anyone eager to lace up their skates and dive into the action will find a place here, regardless of their background or skill level.

“The team’s not just about winning matches; we’re about building a community, supporting each other’s goals, and throwing support behind local causes. Whatever you want to achieve by trying roller derby, we’re here to help you get there.

“Plus, you don’t get to choose a cool new roller derby name at the gym!”

You can join the Sunderland Roller Derby 2025 intake at https://sunderlandrollerderby.com/join/