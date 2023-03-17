How to become a magistrate - applications open as Ministry of Justice encourages people from all backgrounds to apply

Applications are open for people to apply for what is a vital role.

There is a national drive to increase numbers and diversity among magistrates. The Judiciary of England and Wales and the Ministry of Justice need a new wave of volunteers, giving back to their local community and helping better reflect the British diversity.

No legal qualifications or experience are necessary to become a magistrate, but volunteers will work closely with two other magistrates and a legal advisor who offers legal guidance. The role also gives people a chance build relationships with new people and develop new skills.

Magistrates courts need more people on their benches.

Anyone aged 18 to 70, from any background or profession who can commit to at least 13 days a year for at least five years, is encouraged to come forward.

With support from magistrates in the North East, the campaign aims for 4,000 new magistrates across England and Wales over the next few years.

Data from 2022 on the diversity of the current magistracy in the North East shows an increase in the number of women (52% of the magistracy) and people under 50 (20%) volunteering to be magistrates compared to 2021.

The Judiciary of England and Wales and Ministry of Justice wants to continue to build on this work to attract a wave of volunteers, who are even more representative of the community they serve.

“Robust training” is given and an experienced mentor is on hand during the first year to develop skills and legal knowledge.

Magistrates typically develop highly transferable skills such as critical analysis, complex problem-solving, mediation, influencing and decision-making, all of which stand to benefit them in their wider lives.

Research from the Ministry of Justice amongst HR and business leaders showed they felt people who volunteer as magistrates were likely to have sound judgement (89%) and effective decision-making (81%).

Justice minister Mike Freer said: “Magistrates have a vital role to play in our justice system and we want to see every part of society represented on their benches.

"By volunteering their time and experience from other walks of life, they play a hugely important part in transforming lives and delivering justice for victims."