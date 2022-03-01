International Women's Day 2022: What this year's campaign theme means and how to break the bias

International Women’s Day (IWD) is recognised globally on March 8, celebrating the achievements of women across a variety of fields from culture to politics.

Each year, it also calls for further action in achieving women’s equality, rallies for gender parity and raises awareness and funding for female-focused charities.

The first IWD is reported to have taken place in 1911, with more than a million women and men attending rallies campaigning for women's rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and end discrimination.

Today, there are many ways to play a part in the campaign.

What is the theme for International Women’s Day 2022?

This year’s theme is #BreakTheBias and it calls for a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination where women can move ahead.

IWD recognises that action is needed to create a world that is gender equal, and challenges those who wish to support the campaign to play a part in helping create a more diverse and inclusive future.

Awareness alone is not enough to bring change. There are a number of ways to get involved.

What can I do to support International Women’s Day 2022?

Everyone can step forward to challenge bias in their community, school or workplace and call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping when seen in action.

When the event arrives on March 8, the IWD organisation will be sharing images and videos of people striking this year’s campaign pose – crossing their arms in an X – to encourage further work in creating an inclusive world.

You can share your picture on social media with the #BreakTheBias hashtag and submit it on the IWD website here.

There are also a number of resources available to help you organise your own event or fundraise for a charity of your choice.

Why is International Women’s Day 2022 celebrated?

It’s estimated that gender parity will not be achieved for almost a century, according to the World Economic Forum.

To that end, there is work that can be done now to secure a brighter and fairer future.

For more information and additional resources, visit the International Women’s Day website here.

