A special civic reception and flag raising ceremony will take place at City Hall as Sunderland honours Armed Forces Day on Friday, June 27.

Sunderland City Council will be marking Armed Forces Day | Submitted

The event is being held to recognise and thank those in the Armed Forces community for their dedication and sacrifice.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, will be joined by Councillor Harry Trueman, the city’s Armed Forces Champion, who will speak on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

The Deputy Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, Colonel Christopher Tearney will also be invited to say a few words.

Following the speeches, the Mayor’s Chaplain, Canon Clare MacLaren, Provost of Sunderland Minster, will lead a short prayer and bless the Armed Forces flag once it has been raised on the balcony of the Mayor’s Parlour.

The ceremony will conclude with a short opportunity for networking and photographs, finishing at approximately 11am.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, said: “Armed Forces Day is a moment to show our deep appreciation for those who serve, or have served, in the Armed Forces. Here in Sunderland, we are proud of our long-standing military connections and strong sense of community support.

“This flag-raising is a small but meaningful way of showing our gratitude and respect, and I invite all residents to join us in reflecting on the bravery and sacrifice of our service personnel.”

Armed Forces Day is celebrated nationally each year to honour the contribution of the Armed Forces and raise public awareness of the work they do, both at home and overseas.

The event will begin at 10am, with those planning to attend asked to arrive at City Hall by 9.45am.

The city will also honour its Forces Personnel with Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend, which takes place from June 28 -29.

Head down to Seaburn Recreation Ground for a weekend celebrating our Armed Forces, veterans, cadets and their families.

There will be a vast array of military vehicles spanning over 100 years from the UK & US forces.

Reenactment and living history groups will be displaying their weapons and skills in the central arena and on their static displays.

Military associations, groups and support networks will all the there along with national and local charities and organisations. There will also be live stage performances and street food caterers