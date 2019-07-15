How old Sunderland seafront buildings could be transformed thanks to £800,000 coastal cash boost

How the Bay Shelter at Seaburn could look as a cafe/restaurant

Sunderland City Council is using Coastal Communities funding to transform seafront areas by converting little used seafront buildings.

The £820,000 grant funding will allow the council to go ahead with plans for the conversion of the old Tram Shelter and former Bay Shelter at Seaburn into cafes/restaurants along with a former toilet block at Roker, and to seek tenants to operate these.

How the Tram Shelter could look as a cafe/restaurant

It will also fund the building of 12 beach huts on the promenade north of the House of Zen at Seaburn and upgrading the infrastructure at Seaburn Camp for touring caravans.

The report to the council’s cabinet tomorrow – Tuesday July 16 – also proposes expansion of the role of the Sunderland Seafront Trust, which is currently the governing body for the Roker Heritage Group, with a view to it managing the assets and reinvesting the income generated back into the seafront.

Coun Rebecca Atkinson, cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said: "We had a huge amount of positive public interest in our plans and this is all about taking those plans forward and turning them into reality for the benefit of everyone who uses the seafront.

"We believe the expansion of the charitable seafront trust whose volunteers already run the popular pier and lighthouse tours, will also make a real difference and the next steps are to develop the full business plan and operating model. We see their role as working with local the local community, businesses and partners to maximise the opportunities from these seafront assets and reinvest any profits back into the seafront.”

How the former toilet block at Roker could look as a cafe or restaurant

She added: "These transformed buildings, together with the beach huts and improved caravan facilities will be another great addition to our seaside, complementing what's already there and the plans for the Seaburn Stack later this year.

"It's all part of our ongoing efforts to make the most of our beautiful beaches and seafront, which have seen £10m invested in the regeneration of the seafront since 2010."