How North East fared as England's most deprived areas named

New data shows the most-deprived areas in England.

The Index of Multiple Deprivation looks at living conditions across an area - but does not mean that everyone in a highly deprived neighbourhood will be struggling, nor will all those in a less deprived area be well off.

The figures published on Thursday do not show whether an area has become better or worse off since the previous report, but instead show patterns of how areas have changed relative to each other.

Deprivation is spread across the country, with 65% of local authorities containing at least one highly deprived neighbourhood, up from 61% in 2019.

Data from Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government showed a North South divide with 21.5% of neighbourhoods in the North East being highly deprived.

In Sunderland: ranked 20 out of 296 local authorities. 28%of neighbourhoods in Sunderland are highly deprived. Across England the figure is 10%.

In South Tyneside: ranked 34 out of 296 local authorities. 21%of neighbourhoods in South Tyneside are highly deprived. Across England the figure is 10%.

In Newcastle: Ranked 22out of 296 local authorities. 26%of neighbourhoods in Newcastle upon Tyne are highly deprived. Across England the figure is 10%