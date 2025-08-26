New parking charges which have divided opinion have come into effect today, August 26.

Signage went up at the Stadium of Light car parks earlier this month informing people to major changes to non match-day parking, which had previously been free.

Up to two hours of free parking is still available at all stadium carparks which may be enough for a short gym session at the neighbouring Aquatic Centre or visit to the Beacon of Light.

However, it’s a move which is majorly impacting various health and wellbeing clubs who use the facilities for longer periods of time.

What are the new charges?

Parking Tariffs (from 26 August):

0–2 Hours: Free

2–4 Hours: £4

4–8 Hours: £8

24 Hours: £10

Payment is taken via the Evology cashless parking app. For those who use the car park regularly, a monthly season ticket is available for £30 .

How it’s impacting health and wellbeing clubs?

Southwick's Labour ward councillor is among those calling on Sunderland AFC to rethink parking charges that she believes will punish some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, who is also deputy leader of Sunderland Labour Group and has responsibility for the heath portfolio, has branded the charges as ‘devastating’ for the people and organisations who use facilities like the Beacon of Light and Aquatic Centre.

The Echo has reported on clubs impacted by the changes, such as City of Sunderland ASC (COSASC) competitive swimming club, with some of its athletes training in the Aquatic Centre pool for a minimum of two-hour sessions twice a day.

The club first proposed parking charges in 2022, but plans were dropped after a successful campaign by Cllr Chequer and others, highlighting the impact the decision could have on the often-disadvantaged people who access the Beacon.

This time though, there was no public consultation, with councillors learning of the plans when signs were put up around the football ground to give notice that charges would be put in place within days.

Cllr Chequer said: “This is a devastating decision by the club who cannot fail to understand the impact this will have on some of the city’s most vulnerable. They appear to be ploughing ahead anyway without consulting on these plans.

“The first we heard of this was when signs were displayed confirming the decision, and – before it’s even taken effect - it is clear to see the impact it will have on the many community groups that use two really important facilities that are on the doorstep.”

What about match day parking?

Note that these new tariffs and season tickets do not apply on Sunderland AFC men’s first-team matchdays.

Matchday parking continues to be managed separately, with 2025-26 passes now available to buy via the ticket office.

Further exceptions may apply during other events at the Stadium of Light, including event set-up and derig days.

What have the club said?

On its website, SAFC says: “ In addition to supporting the management of parking throughout the City of Sunderland, these changes will also contribute to the region’s 2030 carbon reduction targets by encouraging more people to consider using sustainable methods of travel.”