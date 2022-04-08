How many visas have been issued for each area of the North East as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme

Before the launch of phase one of the Homes for Ukraine scheme on March 18, only Ukrainians who were fleeing the war with Russia who had family already settled in the UK could come.

In the North East, Newcastle has issued the most visas to Ukrainian refugees, with 39 given out as part of the scheme, County Durham and North Tyneside make up the top three with 36 and 34 visas issued respectively.

Ukrainians have left their homes in order to find safety across Europe. Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images.

The local authority in Sunderland have issued 11 visas since the start of scheme, ranking Wearside 232nd in the country for the amount of visas issued.

In Northumberland, the local authority has issued 25 visas, putting them 130th in the natioanl rankings.

In both South Tyneside and Hartlepool, exact numbers are unavailable, however less than five have been given out in both areas since the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched.

Buckinghamshire UA is the highest ranked area in England for the amount of visas issued, with 151 given to Ukrainians.

Here is full list of how many visas have been issued by local authorities in the North East and where they rank nationally:

Sunderland: Ranked 232 with 11 visas issued.

South Tyneside: Ranked 288 with less than five visas issued.

Newcastle: Ranked 83 with 39 visas issued.

North Tyneside: Ranked 92 with 34 visas issued.

Gateshead: Ranked 281 with five visas issued.

Northumberland: Ranked 130 with 25 visas issued.

County Durham: Ranked 89 with 36 visas issued.

Hartlepool: Ranked 288 with less than five visas issued.

Middlesbrough: Ranked 281 with five visas issued.

Top three ranked local authority areas in England.

Buckinghamshire UA: Ranked first with 151 visas issued.

Barnet: Ranked second with 132 visas issued.

Camden: Ranked third with 107 visas issued.