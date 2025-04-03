How a Sunderland couple have brought the joy of music to thousands of city kids

A Sunderland couple are celebrating getting thousands of little legs dancing with their city music business.

Chris and Rachael Hair are celebrating 15 years of Tiny Tweeties | Tiny Tweeties

This month marks 15 years since Chris and Rachael Hair started Tiny Tweeties, initially providing music-based education sessions for families in the Ashbrooke area - with some toddlers they once taught now in their own bands.

When the initial sessions proved popular, the couple decided to keep the beat going and develop the business full time.

They then began delivering workshops in schools, and producing books and music which saw their work spread around the globe.

National and international travel followed as the couple were invited to speak and deliver at education conferences.

Rachael, who was an experienced Primary and Special Needs Teacher prior to starting Tiny Tweeties, said: “Our first few years in business were really a whirlwind. We’d spend the first half of a working week zooming around the country to play at huge education events, then by the Thursday we’d be back in Sunderland with our families at local venues like the National Glass Centre or Arts Centre Washington.

The couple bring the joy of music to youngsters | Tiny Tweeties

“Eventually we decided that we were spending too much time away from home. Part of the reason we’d started the business was to spend more time with our children as they were growing up.”

So in the last decade the couple have focused specifically on delivering their sessions here in the North East, whilst continuing to sell their education products, including their popular school portal resource which allows schools access to over 500 songs, around the world.

More recently, Chris and Rachael have developed a franchise arm to Tiny Tweeties, whereby other education professionals can deliver their sessions in different areas after specialist training.

Many of the youngsters have now gone on to be actively involved in music | Tiny Tweeties

This has led to Ruth Rutter running her own successful Tiny Tweeties business in Washington, Hayley Dolan taking charge in South Shields and Cleadon and Madeleine Wilson running sessions in Durham.

Rachael said: “All of our franchisees are going from strength to strength and growing their businesses so well.

“It’s wonderful to see them sharing our music with other families and enhancing the early years development of many more children.”

Tiny Tweeties are also currently working with Northern Lights Early Years hub which is funded by the Department for Education and The National Children’s Bureau, providing sessions for childminders and delivering training for teachers and education professionals across the North East region in using music as a tool in early education.

The couple divide their working week between this and sessions in local schools where they love working with staff and children to provide upbeat live music to enhance the early years curriculum.

They also continue to deliver community sessions here in Sunderland from their base in Roker.

Chris , who is also a director at local music institution The Bunker, said: “We’ve worked with thousands of families in Sunderland, the first generation of which are now teenagers, some of whom have become musicians and are becoming involved in the local music scene starting their own bands.

“I see children who started out at Tiny Tweeties now turning up with guitars at The Bunker for music lessons or band practises. It’s brilliant to see the progression.”

Rachael concluded: “We’re so grateful to all the wonderful families we’ve sung with over the last 15 years. It really is a joy to be part of a community and get to know so many people.

“It’s also incredibly rewarding to provide such a positive start to children’s early years development and watch as they thrive and grow with the loving support of the caring adults around them.”