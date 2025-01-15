How a Sunderland author's books are helping to decrease loneliness in older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s very own bestselling author, Glenda Young, has helped raise over £10,000 for charity while sharing her family sagas and cosy crime novels with readers across the UK.

Glenda, who writes compelling tales set in the North East and cosy crimes set in Scarborough, is published by Headline and her books are sold throughout the world.

Her cosy crimes were shortlisted for Best New Crime Series in a national award with Richard Osman and Val McDermid.

However, it is in Britain’s seaside resorts where her books have been finding new readers and raising money for an excellent cause.

Since January 2024, Glenda’s books have been sold in all 24 hotels of the Alfa Leisureplex Group. £1.50 from the sale of each book goes to Alfa’s chosen charity, Re-engage, who work to reduce loneliness and isolation in older people by bringing generations together in friendship and shared experiences.

Since Glenda began the collaboration with Alfa Leisureplex Group and Re-engage, over 7,000 of her books have been sold, raising more than £10,000 for Re-engage.

Glenda said “I’m very proud to know that my books are being enjoyed by Alfa’s customers all over the country.

“The feedback from readers has been fantastic! People come back from their holidays with a new book in hand and tell me they couldn’t put it down – all while supporting such a wonderful cause.”

The Alfa Leisureplex Group, known for being the UK’s only employee-owned travel group, is committed to supporting Re-engage.

Each week, Alfa staff at each of their 24 hotels wear bright orange Re-engage t-shirts to raise awareness for the charity.

They also host fun-filled charity days packed with activities, where Glenda’s books are always a big hit.

As part of these special days, guests can win prizes, including £250 worth of holiday vouchers.

This partnership not only brings joy to readers, but also offers vital support to Re-engage’s important work in helping older people combat loneliness and build lasting friendships.

With each book purchased, Glenda’s readers are not only enjoying a great story but also helping to make a real difference to the lives of older people in the UK.

Emma Russell of the Alfa Leisureplex Group said: “It has been an honour to support Re-engage this year in their mission to end loneliness and we are delighted that we have been able to raise £100,000 in the last 12 months particularly when it has been for such a worthy cause.

“It has also been a pleasure to work with Glenda, her books are a fantastic read and our guests have been so impressed they have been coming back for more and more. My personal favourite is the Murder at the Seaview series, which I highly recommend!”

Jenny Willott, CEO of Re-engage, said: “We are truly grateful to Glenda and all the incredible staff at Alfa Leisureplex Group who have performed wonders to raise such an astonishing amount of money to help our older people.

“It’s great that people are getting a good read while making sure we can continue to run social groups and call befriending services for those who are lonely or isolated.

“Alfa has been inspirational in its efforts to support Re-engage and we hope the partnership will continue to flourish.”