Houghton teenager will today compete to be crowned Miss British Isles

A Houghton teenager will take a break from her GCSE exams to compete to be crowned Miss Teen British Isles.

Mia Lawson is heading to Chester today to compete in the national modeling competition.

Mia Lawson

The 16-year-old, who is currently sitting her GCSEs at Houghton Kepier Academy, was contacted on Instagram by competition scouts and has been handpicked from thousands of applicants to progress straight through to the final.

Today she will compete in the modelling competition, based in Chester, with the hope of being crowned Miss Teen British Isles.

Mia said: “At first when they messaged me I was just very confused but when I found out more I though this is something that interests me.

“Some contestants have held fundraisers to raise money for sponsorship but I’ve been lucky that I’ve had businesses sponsor me.

Mia was crowned Miss Houghton-le-Spring

“I think my friends and family were a little bit shocked at first but they’ve been really supportive and they’re proud of me.

“I never expected anything like this and to be handpicked to go straight through to the final was amazing.

“I’m sitting my GCSEs at the moment so it’s a nice break and something fun to do before I start a week of revision for half term.

“My sponsor was a family friend, Wilf Husband, who sadly passed away recently. I hope that I can do him proud, he was really proud of me in the first place.”

Mia Lawson is competiting in the national competition today

Mia has been sponsored by a number of local businesses including Pressed Prom and Bridal, in Durham, Jade Cowell, of JC Make Up based in Seaham, and family friend Wilf Husband of Wilf Husband Aggregates, who passed away in April.

Her proud mum, Emma Lawson, said: “At first I was a bit dubious about it all but Mia was really keen to find out more.

“I’m absolutely over the moon for her, I’m proud as a punch. I’ve always known she’s beautiful inside and out.

“It’s an experience for her and it’s a way to build her confidence too.

“She’s sitting her GCSEs at the moment and she wants to be a barrister when she’s older.”

Thousands of girls have entered over the last few months and she has been chosen to take part at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester today.

A spokesman for Miss British Isles said: “The judges look through the huge amount of entries that the competition attracts every year. Then a selected number of finalists are offered the chance to take part in the National Final.

"The selected finalists then represent their home area at the final.

“Mia is Miss Teen Houghton le Spring 2018/19. If she wins the title the main prize is £2000 including a modelling and promotional contract as well as many other great prizes.

“Miss Teen British Isles a national modelling competition and is open to girls aged between 16 and 19. The event is run with the modelling industry watching dog ALBA.”