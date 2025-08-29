Houghton salon hoping for triple success at national awards

A Houghton salon is aiming for triple success at a major national industry awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katz Nails & Beauty is flying the flag for the town after being named as a finalist in three categories at the UK Hair & Beauty Awards 2025, taking place on Saturday, August 30th at The ICC, Birmingham.

The Katz team are going for triple gold | Submitted

They’re in the running to win three categories:

• Best Salon

• Nail Technician of the Year – Kat Crammon

• Lash Stylist of the Year – Courtney Harton

The UK Hair & Beauty Awards is one of the biggest awards in the hair and beauty industry, showcasing top professionals and businesses from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and salon owner Kat Crammon, finalist for Nail Technician of the Year, said: “We are trusting in the ‘Power of 3’.

“It is such an honour to be recognised in three categories at this year’s UK Hair & Beauty Awards. Our team works incredibly hard, not only to provide the very best service for our clients, but to empower them with confidence through their chosen self care treatments.

The salon in Morton Crescent | Submitted

“To be celebrated on a such a prestigious national stage is truly amazing. We are proud to represent our local community in such a competitive industry. Everyone has been so supportive and we wouldn’t be where we are now if it wasn’t for our fabulous clients.”

Courtney Harton, finalist for Lash Stylist of the Year, added: n“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised for doing something we love. Being named a finalist is not only a personal achievement but also a reflection of the dedication we share at Katz Nails & Beauty.”

The salon team will be attending the awards ceremony this Saturday, joining the very best talent from across the UK beauty industry.