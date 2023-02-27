Linda Harrigan, from Houghton, died in 2021 after suffering a bleed on the brain. She was 71.

However, she had been a long-standing supporter of organ donation and had agreed to donate in the event of her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has now been given the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation. The awards are run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant and given to the families and loved ones of donors on their behalf.

Linda Harrigan.

More than 4,000 people donated their organs after death in 2019, 2020 and 2021, leading to around 10,000 patients' lives being saved or transformed over the period.

Linda’s award was accepted on her behalf by her husband John Harrigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “Linda and I were married for over 50 years and had talked about organ donation a number of times. Linda was always positive about organ donation and thought it was a good thing to do.

“She had even filled the forms in twice, the first time over 10 years ago and again about four years ago. Sadly, Linda suffered a bleed on the brain very suddenly in November 2021. She had a bad headache but then fell off her chair and became unconscious and did not recover.

The family of Linda Harrigan accept the award on her behalf.

“When, we as a family were asked about organ donation we knew it was what Linda wanted and agreed. The staff were very good and kept us updated throughout the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Linda donated her heart which went into a research programme. Receiving the award on behalf of Linda was superb, we are so proud of her.”

In 2021, 1,350 deceased organ donors in 2021 led to 3,284 transplants.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “The pride families feel at these moving ceremonies truly is inspirational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Transplant patients tell us that organ donors and their families are heroes and the Order of St John award is a chance for us all to recognise them and their amazing contribution to society.