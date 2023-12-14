'People are being forced to cut back, but we’re urging them not to cut back on friendship'

Volunteers at the Old Rectory in Houghton-le-Spring are helping to spread some Christmas cheer this festive season with series of events to help local people.

Christmas can be a lonely time for many, but the community venue is bringing people together, including providing a warm winter hub to support people struggling with the cost of living.

Local residents visiting the grade II listed building can enjoy a warm space with hot food and drinks.

On December 19, the historic building will also be hosting their very own Big Lunch, when local people are set to come together for an afternoon filled with delicious festive food, craft activities and celebration of friendship and community spirit.

People enjoying a warm space at The Old Rectory.

The Rectory Park’s historic tradition of winter lights has also returned, with illuminations open for everyone to enjoy until January 2.

Kate Welch, Chair of The Old Rectory, said: “Community is so important during the colder months. We’re passionate about everyone in our community being able to join in no matter how much money they have and this winter it has been fantastic to see so many families and friends coming together to share food, make friends and have fun.”

The events, which also included a caroloke and Christmas Kids in the Park last weekend, are part of the Eden Project Winter Warmers initiative which calls on people to join in with affordable festive activities to combat loneliness and isolation this Christmas.

Lindsey Brummitt, Eden Project’s programme director overseeing the Winter Warmers campaign, said: “When finances are overstretched, people are forced to cut back, but we’re urging them not to cut back on friendship.

"Spending time together can light up the dark winter months, which can feel especially necessary when the weather is cold and the days are shorter. Everyone benefits from human warmth and social connections, so we’re encouraging communities across the country to make the effort and plan something sociable this winter.”

The caroloke event.

To help people save money, low waste chef Max La Manna and Bake-Off stars including Syabira Yusoff, Manon Lagreve, Rahul Mandal, Martha Collison and Lizzie Acker have donated festive recipes for people to rustle up and share around on a budget.

Max said: “Sharing food is an amazing way to start conversations, find common ground and celebrate together, and there’s no better time to do it than during the festive season.