Elaine pictured with George Honeyman and Glenn Loovens.

Hot Pod Yoga, which counts former Black Cats’ players George Honeyman and Glenn Loovens among its fans, will welcome its first followers at its own centre in Sunderland later this month.

It is being launched by Elaine Smith, who decided to follow a career as a teacher after she was made redundant from her marketing job with a music brand, having previously worked for Dewhirst.

The 50-year-old, who has practised yoga for two decades, has already taught Hot Pod Yoga in Newcastle, with the ex-Sunderland players among a number of professional sportspeople to join in her classes.

The classes are held inside an inflatable space.

Her interest in hot yoga began around a decade ago when she tried out a Bikram class in Las Vegas.

Now her venture is set to lead 40 classes a week inside the inflatable pod, which will be heated to around 35 degrees and up to 20 people follow a Vinyasa flow series of movements.

The set up is said to help the class breathe deeper, stretch further into poses and sweat during the session.

Its launch date is still to be confirmed, with work under way to prepare a dedicated space inside Silksworth Community Pool Tennis and Wellness Centre.

Elaine Smith wanted to bring Hot Pod Yoga to her home city after teaching the sessions in Newcastle.

Elaine said: “I found one to do in Newcastle and started going and loved it and thought it was a great franchise and started looking into it.

“It’s quite an immersive space, you get quite a sweat going, we get some music playing to help the flow and you feel amazing afterwards.

“I’ve taken classes in Newcastle and so I did my best to search for somewhere in Sunderland to get it going here, in my home city.

“I think it’s yoga for people who wouldn't necessarily do yoga, who are maybe put off a bit and think it’s all about chanting, but it’s really popular with guys and all sorts of different people.”

The sessions take place inside an enclosed space set up inside a room.

She added Everyone Active has been a big support in setting up the space.