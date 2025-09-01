Horse killed and four people injured after horse box overturns on A19 near Sunderland

A horse has been killed and four people were injured following a horse box overturning on the A19.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 11am yesterday (August 31) morning.

A horse has sadly died after the horse box it was travelling in overturned on the A19. | Contributed.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called after a horsebox overturned on the A19. The incident happened on the southbound carriageway before the Seaham junction.

“Two horses were ejected from the horsebox, one of which was believed to have been struck by a vehicle and sadly died at the scene.

“The other horse was captured and secured by its owners. The road was blocked for just over an hour while emergency crews worked at the scene.”

The incident was also attended by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

An NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic incident on Sunday 31 August on the A19 near Sunderland at 10:55am.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, one rapid response paramedic and one clinical team leader to the incident. Two patients refused treatment and two patients were treated and discharged on scene."