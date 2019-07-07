'Horrible Histories series on Brexit would be no problem' - says its Sunderland creator
A Horrible Histories series on Brexit would be "no problem" to write, says its Sunderland author.
Wearside wordsmith Terry Deary was speaking at the London premiere of the Horrible Histories' movie Rotten Romans in Leicester Square.
Asked if it would be difficult to eventually create a version of the kids-oriented historical-comedy series on the Brexit period, the former teacher said: "No problem.
"Just look at the history of how Britain and Europe don't like each other, and Brexit's inevitable."
However, the movie's director Dominic Brigstocke seemed less confident.
He said: "I would say the movie of the Brexit farrago is much too complicated to tell in 90 minutes. And also too farcical to make a comedy."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Martin Brown, the Horrible Histories illustrator, added: "Who knows? It seems like we're in the middle of a circus. We'll see how the circus finishes, and then maybe we'll start writing the history."
Horrible Histories The Movie: Rotten Romans stars Lee Mack, Warwick Davis and Tony Gardner and is released nationwide on Friday, July 26.
Deary, 73, became a full-time writer in 1994 and has sold more than 30 million books in his series.
As a child, he worked in his family’s sausage shop and has memorably said: “The secret of longevity in this industry, since aspiring authors ask, is to create a ‘series’ of books - a string of sausages.”