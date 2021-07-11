'History in the making' - North East's messages for Gareth Southgate and England team

The Three Lions will face Italy at Wembley in the final of the delayed tournament, after beating Denmark in extra time at the semi-finals on Wednesday this week.

Our nerves are kicking in, the England tops are freshly washed and ready to wear and there’s red and white face paint aplenty as we prepare to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s side.

England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, July 11 at 8pm.

Readers have been sending in their good luck messages ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Here are some of yours from across our social media pages:

Jade McArdle: “You’ve got this! History in the making. C’mon England!”

Sarah Jane: “Come on lads, bring it home.”

Kelly Anne Milner: “Football’s coming home, it's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming. Come on England, tonight is your time.”

Trishy Vaughan: “Best of luck lads, bring the cup back home. We’re all beside you.”

Donna Watson: “As a Scot, may I wish the England team and all their fans, the best of luck.”

Karen Chapman Mellish: “Best of luck lads. Keep up your fighting spirit. Your country [is] behind you cheering you on.”

Nicola Reed: “Good luck to you and your team.”

Vennessa Webb: “Good luck lads. Whatever the outcome you have done yourselves and the whole nation proud.”

Michelle Simpson: “We believe you can do this. Good luck lads.”

Lee Jonno Johnson: “Go get ‘em lads, good luck.”

Sue Cooper: “We have faith in you all.”

Harry Agincourt: “Never say die.”

Jan Conner: “We believe in you.”

