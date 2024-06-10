Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s set to be a bumper carnival for 2024.

Hetton Carnival returns to the Lyons Country Park in Hetton this weekend.

The event runs for two days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two day event will be held from 11am to 5pm on Saturday the 15th and Sunday the 16th of June at the sprawling country park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of the carnival has been welcomed by locals and visitors from afar after its 2023 success.

It was brought together by organisers Events2gogo, Hosts Springboard and the renowned North East fairground operators Carnival Rides UK , all of whom are based locally and have a real passion for bringing back the historic event.

The event promises fun for all the family

Fiona Harnett of Events2gogo said: “The new and exciting additions from Iceborn Vikings, Bluey and Bingo, Bramblewood Alpacas and have a go health and fitness with Evolution Gym of Houghton le Spring, will bring a fabulous family offering to the carnival.

“AED Medical will also be doing demonstrations on essential life saving techniques. Dodgems will also be making their first appearance to the fairground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springboard who manage the Green Flag Country Park on behalf of Sunderland City Council will have their Lakes Café open for the two days, for speciality coffee, tea, snacks, ice lollies and paninis.

They will also have the giant climbing wall at the water’s edge.

John Pooley of Springboard said: “It is a pleasure to be hosting the Hetton Carnival once again, as a local community charity we hope that as many people as possible can come along and enjoy what’s on offer.”

A family funfair will provide rides and amusements for young children including Giant Transformer mascots, Bingo and Bluey, plus the bubble man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can even get into the carnival spirit with festival hair, glitter and face painting.

Over 40 makers and bakers stalls will provide a shopping experience, selling a wide range of items from cakes, pies and pastries, to uniquely crafted goods and gifts from local exhibitors.

Dogs on leads are welcome and there will be dog treat stalls from the likes of Mammys Biscuits and Larmar Star Pet Supplies.

Foodies will be spoilt for choice with a food and drink village area providing treats from around the world including German, Chinese, and Greek cuisine, desserts and ice creams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you get thirsty - mocktails, slushes, cocktails and ales will be on offer - with people encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets.

Sunday will see up to 40 retro cars on display from 80s-90s Car Culture N.E.

Plus TnT dance and performing arts followed by local girl group Pink Lemonade will be entertaining the crowd from 12 noon.

Local community groups taking part include Friends of the Country Park, Hetton Primary School, Foster Cares, Apostolic Church Easington Lane and The Bethany Church Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad