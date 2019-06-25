Chris Wilson's family say this is the most recent photo of the 31-year-old.

But he is yet to return, with the 31-year-old later spotted heading towards Seaburn and in Thompson Road, in Southwick.

Chris Wilson, who went missing from Whitburn on the morning of Thursday, June 20.

Originally from Melbourne Gardens in Brockley Whins, South Shields, the former Brinkburn Comprehensive student’s family believe he might head for somewhere familiar.

They have searched the land around the Metro station and asked taxi drivers to keep a look out for him, with residents asked to check their CCTV and dashcams.

His loved ones have urged people to look inside sheds and outhouses, as they think he may have found somewhere quiet to rest.

He went missing wearing a grey Ellesse T-shirt, black joggers and white Nike Air Max trainers, with some cash on him, and will look unshaven many days on.

The disappearance of Chris Wilson has left his friends and family stunned, as they urge him to return home.

He has a distinctive walk after a road crash when he was young, which has left him disabled, and has been unwell lately.

Yvonne, 51, said his phone has been off since he left and she and his family and friends have been trying to reach him since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to say to him just please, come home because this is totally out of character,” she said.

“I think he’ll be scared. We need to find him.

Chris Wilson went missing wearing a similar T-shirt and has a tribal tattoo on his neck.

“We have been out in cars, on mountain bikes and out on foot where cars can’t get access to try and find him.

“Whatever is up, we will sort it out, we will help you and he’s got people here who love him.

“He is such a polite man, people have always remarked on it, and he’s got beautiful manners, always smiling and laughing.”

Chris is 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes, with a scar on his forehead, a tribal tattoo on his neck and wears a blue charity band on his wrist.

Chris Wilson's family say this is the most recent photo of the 31-year-old.